EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A foggy start for many places with a dense fog advisory in effect early this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a mile in many areas, especially outside the city limits, so drive extra carefully on the morning commute. Mostly cloudy this morning with a slight chance for some drizzle along a cold front moving through the region. By afternoon, the chance for rain is gone and clouds will gradually begin to clear. Temperatures today will only reach the upper 50s, but will be near average for this time of the year. Northwest winds will gust to 15 mph at times behind this morning’s cold front. Winds diminish and skies clear completely overnight with temperatures dropping into the 30s by early tomorrow morning. Sunny and nice this weekend with afternoon high temperatures back in the 60s. Another weak cold front arrives Monday with a few clouds and a brief cool down. A stronger cold front is expected by the end of next week and will bring chances for rain back to the forecast.