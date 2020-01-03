Longview Fire Department: gas leak has been isolated; East Loop 281 has been re-opened

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: All roads except for the right hand turn lane on Fourth Street going west onto Loop 281 are back open.
East Loop 281 in Longview will be re-opened for traffic soon. It was closed several hours because of a gas leak, according to the Longview Fire Department.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said that the ruptured line is 8 feet deep, and the leak is near the intersection of Fourth Street and Loop 281. At about 1 p.m., May said that Centerpoint Energy has isolated the leak in their 2-inch line, and they have shut the gas off to that line.
May said that Longview Police Department is in the process of re-opening East Loop 281 and the other streets that were closed. The north side of Fourth Street is also being re-opened to traffic. The south side of Fourth Street will remain closed until the repairs on the gas line are completed, May said.
Authorities said late Friday morning that they expected the repair of the gas line to take five to six hours.
