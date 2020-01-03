Longview Fire Department: East Loop 281 closed due to gas leak

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Loop 281 in Longview has been closed because of a gas leak, according to the Longview Fire Department.
The intersection at Fourth Street and the loop is also closed, according to a tweet from the Longview Fire Department. The fire department first tweeted about the leak at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said that the ruptured line is 8 feet deep, and the leak is near the intersection of Fourth Street and Loop 281. He added that they are trying to find out who the line belongs to.
Authorities expect the repair of the gas line to take five to six hours.
May urged motorists to be cautious and avoid the area around the intersection of Fourth Street and Loop 281.
“Please avoid the area of East Loop 281 between Airline Rd and Tryon Rd,” a post on the Longview Fire Department Facebook page stated. “No evacuations have been ordered at this time. We will update as more information becomes available.”
The Longview Police Department’s Facebook page has a post that says traffic is not being allowed to travel on the streets between Hawkins Pkwy, Airline Rd, Eastman Rd, and Hollybrook Drive.
