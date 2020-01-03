Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame 30 points by DeMar DeRozan to beat the Spurs 109-103, snapping a nine-game skid in San Antonio. Chris Paul had 10 of his 16 points in the final quarter to help Oklahoma City win its fourth straight. The Thunder won the battle between the current seventh and eighth seeds in the Western Conference, extending their lead over the Spurs to four games. Oklahoma City had five players score at least 13 points, including 19 from Dennis Schroder.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson each had a double-double, and No. 11 Texas A&M beat 20th-ranked Arkansas 84-77. Jones finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds and Johnson had 11 points and 10 boards. Makayla Daniels made a layup to make it 61-all - the first tie since 5-5 - with 6:24 left in the game but Carter answered with a layup to give A&M the lead for good. The Aggies made 15 of 20 from the free-throw line in the final six minutes. Arkansas attempted just 13 total foul shots, making nine.
HOUSTON (AP) — Ian DuBose scored a career-high 44 points with 11 rebounds and Houston Baptist defeated Central Arkansas 111-107 in overtime. The Huskies ended a 12-game losing streak that started March 9. Before Thursday's game, Houston Baptist hadn't won since March 6 when it beat Incarnate Word 118-111. DuBose set his previous career high of 33 points against Lamar on Jan. 2, 2019. Against Central Arkansas he finished 15-of-23 shooting from the field and was 12 of 16 from the foul line.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and South Dakota State rolled to a 96-79 victory over Oral Roberts. Wilson also blocked four shots for the Jackrabbits (10-7, 1-1), who made 40 of 64 shots from the floor (62.5%).