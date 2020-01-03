Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Cloudy skies, light drizzle, and a few light showers for the first half of our Friday. Our cold front has made good progress through a majority of East Texas and winds have begun to shift more from the northwest. This winds will start to pick up to near 10-15 mph as we head later into the afternoon and will pull in some cooler air into East Texas so temperatures today will likely range from the middle 50s for our northern counties into the lower 60s for Deep East Texas. Skies clear late this evening leading to a fantastic looking weekend. A chilly start to Saturday in the middle 30s before warming to near 60 degrees for highs. We continue the rapid warming trend into Sunday as highs will likely range in the middle to upper 60s! Another cold front arrives on Monday but without any sufficient moisture returning to East Texas ahead of the front, only a few isolated showers are likely as this front moves through. Chilly mornings return to East Texas for the middle part of next week and a frost will be possible on Wednesday morning as temperatures will dip close to freezing. Southerly winds return on Wednesday and Thursday and will allow temperatures to jump right back up into the middle to upper 60s for the end of the next work week with showers becoming likely by the afternoon hours of Thursday.