Foggy Friday morning First Alert Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A foggy start for many places with a dense fog advisory in effect early this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a mile in many areas, especially outside the city limits, so drive extra carefully on the morning commute. Mostly cloudy this morning with a slight chance for some drizzle. By afternoon, the chance for rain is gone and clouds will begin to clear gradually. Temperatures today will reach the upper 50s and northwest winds behind this morning’s cold front will gust to 15 mph at times. Winds diminish with clear skies overnight. Temperatures drop into the 30s for Saturday morning. The weekend looks nice with lots of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures back in the 60s. A weak cold front early next week cools temperatures back into the 50s briefly before a stronger cold front will bring rain chances back at the end of the week.