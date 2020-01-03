East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds will continue to be on the decrease as we head into the evening hours...clearing overnight and staying clear throughout the entire weekend. NW winds on Saturday at 5-10 mph and SW winds on Sunday at 5-10 will make for a lovely weekend to spend outdoors. Another cold front will likely move through our area on Monday evening. A partly cloudy sky is expected on Monday with just a slight chance for a shower or two as the front moves through. Plentiful sunshine is once again forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with chilly morning and cool afternoons. Increasing clouds on Thursday with a few showers and/or thundershowers as another cold front is expected very late on Thursday or very early on Friday of next week. Morning showers will remain in the forecast for Friday morning, then clearing skies for the weekend. Have a wonderful weekend and enjoy the sunshine!