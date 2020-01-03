Discharging firearms on New Year’s Day in city limits lands two in jail

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It doesn’t matter what day it is, it is illegal to discharge a firearm in the city limits of Longview. Two people found that to be true when they were arrested on New Year’s Eve for doing just that.
German Patino and Geraro Perez were charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. Perez also was charged with possession of a controlled substance and has an INS detainer.
KLTV spoke with Fire Marshal Kevin May to remind people about city ordinances.
New Year’s Eve in Longview sounded like there was quite a fireworks show going on, and there was, but it was illegal.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said some people just can’t resist the urge to shoot off fireworks or worse, guns, on New Year’s Eve.
‘We’ve had several instances over the last few years where vehicles have been struck. We had a vehicle here at Central Fire Station one year where the gentleman got up the next morning to go home from work, and he had a hole in his windshield and a bullet lying on his dashboard,” May said.
May said people have been hit as well.
“So when the bullet goes up, it comes down because of gravity,” May stated.
When he listened to the video I shot in the city limits of Longview New Year’s Eve, just after midnight, he thought some of the bangs were not from rockets.
“Was that gunfire?” I asked him.
“I would say that was gunfire, just the right sequence of it,” May observed.
He says some people ignore the law or just don’t know them.
“It is unlawful to shoot weapons inside the city limits, and the fire code does not allow fireworks to be shot off either,” May said.
He said it can come from ignorance or ignoring the law.
“I think that there is probably a little bit of both. I think that with the firearms there is some culture ... I think there is some disregard for the law,” May said.
May said there were two fire marshals on patrol in Longview, but it is difficult to catch people in the act of shooting fireworks or weapons. May reminded city residents that "if you shoot off a bottle rocket, and it starts a fire in your neighbor’s yard, and it does damage, you can be held liable for the damages,” May said.
May added it can get much worse if there is an injury involved.
Citations for fireworks can cost thousands of dollars, and an arrest is possible. Discharging firearms in the city limits will likely land the perpetrator in jail.
