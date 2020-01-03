Crawfish Fettuccine by Copeland’s of New Orleans in Longview

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Wesley Wynne from Copeland’s of New Orleans in Longview joins us to share a scrumptious pasta idea.
Crawfish Fettuccine
2 - #60 Scoops or 2 oz Salted Butter
1 - #24 Angle cut Green Onions
4 oz Crawfish Tail Meat
2 tsp. Blackening Seasoning
3 fl. oz. Heavy Whipping Cream
3 fl. oz. Alfredo Sauce
8 oz. Fettuccine noodles cooked
1 Tbl. Graded Parmesan Cheese
1/2 tsp. Minced Parsley
In 12" Saute skillet placed on med heat, melt the two oz. salted butter and ad the seasoning
and Crawfish tails. Once sauted, add the Heavy Cream, Angel cut green onions, and Alfredo.
Stirr to prevent scalding. Add the Fettuccine noodles and stir
into Sauce. After heated evenly, pour contents of skillet into large pasta bowl.
Sprinkle Grated Parmesan Cheese and Minced Parsley on top to garnish.
If you don’t want to make it yourself, make sure to visit Copeland’s to try out their Cajun cooking! 3213 North 4th Street in Longview. Click here for their Facebook page.
