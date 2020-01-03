Oil prices surge, markets mixed after US kills Iran general

BEIJING (AP) - Oil prices are surging and major global stock markets are lower after U.S. forces in Iraq killed an Iranian general.
Benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.
News of the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation against American and Israeli targets.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow rose to new records, helped by technology stocks.
Investors were encouraged by expectations of stronger global economic growth in 2020 and the planned signing of an interim U.S.-Chinese trade agreement.
