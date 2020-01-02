18-wheeler rolls over, spills load on Athens loop exit ramp

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - One ramp of the Athens loop is blocked after an 18-wheeler rolled over near the intersection of U.S. Highway 175 and Loop 7 on Thursday morning.
The Athens Review is reporting that the 18-wheeler, which overturned on the exit ramp from Loop 7 to Highway 175, is leaking fuel and Engines 1 and 2 from the Athens Fire Department are at the scene.
There is no word at this time on whether anyone was injured in the wreck.
Motorists traveling on the section of the Athens loop near Highway 175 should use caution and watch out for emergency vehicles.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.