Webxtra: No Day off - SFA Ladyjacks use New Years Day to prep for SLU

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It may have been a holiday for most people bt Mark Kellogg and his SFA Ladyjacks were inside the Sawmill preparing for their conference showdown with Southeastern Louisiana tomorrow night.
The Ladies are riding a 7-game winning streak and are 9-2 on the year with a perfect 2-0 conference record. The Ladies will tip off at 6:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches on Thursday night. KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames caught up with Head Coach Mark Kellogg and the team’s leading scorer Stephanie Visscher.
