Truck pulls down power lines in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The lights are back on for some Longview businesses what lost power after a box truck pulled down two utility poles.
It happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Avenue A and Marshall Avenue.
The driver of the box truck was making a delivery when the truck snagged the overhead power lines, according to the Longview Police Department. The truck then pulled down two utility poles and a transformer.
The poles fell on the box truck and one of the lines ended up on a Fed-Ex truck parked nearby.
Brett Taylor drives truck and was making a delivery at a nearby business.
“All I heard was a big boom, and I looked over there and i seen where them two telephone posts had fell down,” Taylor said. “I just ran over there and told that one guy that the electrical line was on his truck.”
Longview police say the drivers of both trucks got out while the power lines were still energized. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Previous story:
Longview police are on the scene where a box truck pulled down power lines Thursday morning.
It happened at near the intersection of Avenue A and Marshall Avenue. The truck snagged the lines which then pulled down two utility poles.
The incident knocked out power to about five customers, according to SWEPCO’s online outage map.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.