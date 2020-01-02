Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be the big story for today. Most of East Texas will continue to see rain today in the form of patchy drizzle to scattered showers with light to moderate rainfall before our showers become more spotty this evening. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the upper 50s to the lower to middle 60s for highs today and winds from the south will be breezy times so be sure to be safe on those roadways! A cold front will arrive tomorrow and will remove any spotty showers that may linger in East Texas by the later afternoon hours. This will lead to a sunny and pleasant first weekend of 2020. A second cold front will move into East Texas later on Monday. Other than an isolated shower or two for extreme Deep East Texas, most of the area is looking to stay dry through the middle part of next week.