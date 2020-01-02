SFA puts streak on line vs SLU

STEPPING UP: Southeastern Louisiana's Ty Brewer has averaged 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds while Pape Diop has put up 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Lumberjacks, Kevon Harris has averaged 17.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 33.9 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 20 over his last five games. He's also converted 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.