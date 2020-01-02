Rusk County lifts provisional burn ban

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 2, 2020 at 12:08 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 12:08 PM

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County has lifted its provisional burn ban, according to the Laneville Fire Department.

“The burn ban for Rusk County has been lifted,” a post on the Laneville Fire Department Facebook page stated. “Thank you all for your cooperation during this time.”

Early in December, the Rusk County commissioners voted to implement a provisional burn ban.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the provisional ban “requires individuals wishing to burn to have a water source readily available at the site of the burn, burning in an enclosed pit or container with flammable objects being a minimum of 10 feet away from a fire, and notifying the fire department responsible for that area.”

In a previous story, Rusk County OEM also stated that any burning done during the provisional ban had to be monitored until it was completely extinguished.

