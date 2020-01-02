Report: Jimmy Butler, Jordan part ways

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - According to reports close to the Miami Heat, former Tyler Junior College standout Jimmy Butler and the Jordan brand under Nike have parted ways.
The story was first reported by ESPN Thursday afternoon. Buttler’s deal with Nike was set to end in September. Butler’s first show deal in the league was with Adidas but he left that deal for the Jordan brand despite it being for less money.
It is believed a new deal could be worked out for the Miami forwards by the All-Star game.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.