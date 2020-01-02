Gregg County inmate who allegedly carved his way out of jail through a wall pleads guilty, receives sentence

Today, in the 188th Judicial District Court of Gregg County, Texas, the Honorable Scott Novy presiding, inmate Jace Laws entered a plea of guilty to Escape and Evading Arrest. Laws was sentenced to 8 years for Escape and 8 years for Evading Arrest. These sentences will be stacked on top of his prior sentences of 40 years and 30 years. In other words, Laws will have to serve his prison sentences for both counts of Assault of a Peace Officer before the new sentences for Escape and Evading Arrest ever begin.