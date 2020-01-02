Gregg County inmate who allegedly carved his way out of jail through a wall pleads guilty, receives sentence

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Inmate Jace Laws pleaded guilty today to charges of Escape and Evading Arrest in the 188th Judicial District Court.
From the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office:
On Thursday, January 2, 2020, Gregg County Inmate Jace Martin Laws entered a guilty plea to the offenses of Escape while Arrested or Confined and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle. On October 23, 2019, Laws was convicted on two counts of Assault of a Peace Officer. Laws was subsequently sentenced to 40 years on count one and 30 years on count two. Additionally, Laws was under indictment for the separate offence of Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, a third degree felony.
Laws was being house in the South Jail Facility at the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office awaiting trial for the Evading Arrest charge. The trial was scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 2020; however, on December 23, 2019, Laws escaped from the Gregg County Jail by carving out portions of the brick in the Gregg County South Jail, gaining access to the building infrastructure, and making his way to the exterior of the Gregg County Courthouse.
On December 27, 2019, due to the hard work of our Sheriff’s Office, local Police Agencies, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, and the U.S. Marshall’s Service Tyler Task Force, inmate Jace Laws was recaptured without incident.
Today, in the 188th Judicial District Court of Gregg County, Texas, the Honorable Scott Novy presiding, inmate Jace Laws entered a plea of guilty to Escape and Evading Arrest. Laws was sentenced to 8 years for Escape and 8 years for Evading Arrest. These sentences will be stacked on top of his prior sentences of 40 years and 30 years. In other words, Laws will have to serve his prison sentences for both counts of Assault of a Peace Officer before the new sentences for Escape and Evading Arrest ever begin.
Laws was originally arrested in September 2018 on two charges of assault on a peace officer and evading arrest/detention. He reportedly had fought with police officers after a short pursuit in Longview.
