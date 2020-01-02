Flint mother-daughter duo indicted in ‘voodoo’ stalking case

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two women have been indicted by a Smith County Grand Jury on stalking charges.
Jaclyn Feagin, 24, was charged with stalking, a third-degree felony, on Nov. 8, 2019, as was her mother, Kristina Ferguson, 46. An indictment means that the grand jury has seen sufficient cause to send the case to trial. The indictment was filed in Judge Jack Skeen’s 241st District Court.
According to the original arrest warrant affidavit, Jaclyn Cirra Feagin 24, used pictures of the victim, a woman who previously had dated Feagin’s husband, to make objects related to voodoo, witchcraft, and satanism to “cause her to feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed or offended.” Detectives with Tyler Police Department say that Feagin and her mother, Kristina Ferguson, 46, created the objects and then together placed them on the property of the victim and her current boyfriend and his daughter.
Ferguson’s bond was set at $150,000. Feagins’ was set at $75,000.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.