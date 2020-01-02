Flint mother-daughter duo indicted in ‘voodoo’ stalking case

According to the original arrest warrant affidavit, Jaclyn Cirra Feagin 24, used pictures of the victim, a woman who previously had dated Feagin’s husband, to make objects related to voodoo, witchcraft, and satanism to “cause her to feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed or offended.” Detectives with Tyler Police Department say that Feagin and her mother, Kristina Ferguson, 46, created the objects and then together placed them on the property of the victim and her current boyfriend and his daughter.