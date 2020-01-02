East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we wait for a front to move through our area early tomorrow, showers will remain in the forecast for most of East Texas. Best chances remain over the southern areas, but some light showers will remain possible for all through midday on Friday before it begins to move East. The upcoming weekend looks fabulous. Lots of sunshine along with cool mornings and mild afternoons. A weak front on Monday coming through, pretty much, unnoticed. Just a bit of a cool down for Tuesday. Moisture returns on Thursday of next week with a mostly cloudy sky expected and some scattered showers. Make some plans to spend time outdoors this weekend. It looks wonderful.