East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay trades remain steady

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady compared to last week.
Buyer demand was good on moderate to active trading activity and hay quality still continues to be the largest determiner in price.
Snow and colder weather fell in the northern counties of the panhandle, while severe thunderstorms plagued the southeast regions of the state.
According to the Texas crop and weather report, pasture conditions continue to decline statewide as warm-season grasses continue to go dormant.
Cool-season forages have germinated, but more moisture is needed to initiate growth.
Winter wheat has emerged in fair condition in the panhandle and in good condition in North Texas. However, in the far west winter wheat is still too short for grazing.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com