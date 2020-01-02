DPS: 2 minors hospitalized after Jan. 1 wreck on FM 850

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas Department of Public Safety, two juveniles were injured in a wreck on Wednesday.
The wreck occurred just before 9 a.m. when the vehicle the juveniles were in failed to negotiate a curve on FM 850. The vehicle was headed westbound on 850, approaching a right curve on a hillcrest, according to Sgt. Jean Dark. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and then went into the grass south of the roadway, facing east.
Medical helicopters were deployed to the scene.
Dark said the driver was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler, while the passenger was taken to UT Health in Tyler. Their condition is unknown at this time.
