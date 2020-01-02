Cincy looks to extend streak vs Tulane

SUPER SENIORS: Cincinnati has benefited heavily from its seniors. Chris Vogt, Keith Williams, Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team's scoring this year and 85 percent of all Bearcats points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 34.5 percent of the 55 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 75.3 percent of his foul shots this season.