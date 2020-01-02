Canton police: Man shot, killed at New Year’s Eve party

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal shooting incident occurred at a New Year’s Eve party after the man who was killed allegedly made threats to kill attendees and brandished a handgun when he entered a house, according to the Canton Police Department.
According to a press release, the Canton Police Department was notified of a shooting that occurred at a home in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Law enforcement officers from the Canton Police Department, the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Alan Bates, 61, of Plano, dead. Bates had been shot multiple times, the press release stated.
A joint investigation involving investigators from the Canton Police Department, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers was launched,” the press release stated. “Multiple witnesses were interviewed, and an exhaustive search of the scene was conducted.”
According to the press release, investigators learned that Bates had been attending a New Year’s Eve party at the residence on Buffalo Street. During the party, Bates allegedly became “highly agitated” at other attendees of the part and became aggressive.
Bates made threats toward a couple that had been attending the party, the press release stated. The couple chose to leave the party to avoid a confrontation.
“After they left, other attendees attempted to calm Bates down,” the press release stated. “Later, Bates became aggressive again and began threatening other occupants of the residence. Due to his actions, Bates was told to leave the residence.”
At that point, Bates allegedly left the residence and went to his vehicle to get a handgun. He screamed that he was going to kill people inside while he walked back to the residence, the press release stated.
“An attendee of the party heard Bates’ threats and saw Bates approaching the residence with the handgun,” the press release stated. “The attendee then armed himself with his own handgun.”
Bates then displayed his pistol when he entered the home, the press release stated. One of the attendees allegedly shot Bates in self-defense when the man entered the living area of the residence.
According to the press release, two handguns were recovered at the scene. The handgun that bates had been carry appeared to have been struck by gunfire and disabled.
“Alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident,” the press release stated.
Bates’ body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy, the press release stated.
“The attendee that shot Bates has not been charged,” the press release stated. “At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be referred to the Van Zandt County grand jury for review.”
