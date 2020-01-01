Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy New Year, East Texas! Cloudy skies and scattered showers this Wednesday afternoon, but we will see better chances to see some moderate to heavy rainfall overnight and tomorrow. Winds from the south will occasionally be breezy as well so be careful on those wet roadways. Coverage for our showers tomorrow will be best across the southern half of East Texas, with patchy drizzle and light rain possible for areas north of I-20. Our rain chances begin to diminish later Thursday evening with a few scattered showers possible early Friday before our next cold front pushes out any remaining rain by lunchtime leading to a sunny and pleasant first weekend of 2020. Another cold front is expected to move into East Texas later on Monday but does not bring a likely chance of rain. Skies look to remain dry through the middle part of our next work week.