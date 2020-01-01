Smith County K-9 assists deputy in large firearms, meth bust

On December 30, 2019 at approximately 8:15 p.m. a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the area of the 22100 block of Hwy 155 S in Flint, Texas. The Deputy observed a group of individuals standing around a pickup truck parked at a convenience store in the area. As the Deputy approached the parking lot in a clearly marked patrol vehicle, the individuals dispersed in different directions. Further investigation revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle, Zaccereth Drake Silva – 23 of Flint, Texas, had an outstanding warrant for parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The Deputy was able to identify Silva from a photo as the individual exited the store and approached his truck. The Deputy then contacted Silva at which time he was able to make positive identification.