Smith County K-9 assists deputy in large firearms, meth bust

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after he was found in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and a number of firearms, including one what had been reported stolen.
From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
On December 30, 2019 at approximately 8:15 p.m. a Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the area of the 22100 block of Hwy 155 S in Flint, Texas. The Deputy observed a group of individuals standing around a pickup truck parked at a convenience store in the area. As the Deputy approached the parking lot in a clearly marked patrol vehicle, the individuals dispersed in different directions. Further investigation revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle, Zaccereth Drake Silva – 23 of Flint, Texas, had an outstanding warrant for parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. The Deputy was able to identify Silva from a photo as the individual exited the store and approached his truck. The Deputy then contacted Silva at which time he was able to make positive identification.
After further investigation, the Deputy requested a K-9 Officer to his location. Shortly thereafter, the K-9 Lieutenant arrived and deployed his K-9 partner around the pickup. The K-9 immediately alerted to the presence of narcotics within the interior of the truck. At this point, the Deputy conducted a probable cause search of the pickup and located a large amount of methamphetamine. Also located were five handguns, one of which was reported stolen, a rifle and a significant amount of U.S. currency.
Silva was arrested and transported to the Smith County Jail where he was charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >4g <200g, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Theft of a Firearm and the outstanding Parole Violation warrant. Bonds totaling $360,000 were set by 114th State District Judge Christi Kennedy.
