Prayer vigil, funeral services set for fallen Panola County sheriff’s deputy

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County residents are mourning the loss of a sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed while he was conducting a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the procession bringing Deputy Chris Dickerson’s body back to Carthage will be coming down State Highway 149. The procession is coming from Dallas, and a spokesperson said it is expected to arrive in Tatum sometime between 4:30 and 5 p.m.
A prayer vigil will be held for Dickerson at the Still Waters Cowboy Church on State Highway 315 in Carthage at 6 p.m. tonight. Outside the church, the U.S. and Texas flags are flying at half-staff in his honor.
A patrol unit parked outside the Panola County Sheriff’s Office has become a makeshift memorial for the fallen deputy. People have been laying flowers on the SUV’s hood.
According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, services for Dickerson will be held at the Carthage Civic Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the same location.
“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers during this very difficult time,” the Facebook post stated.
The PCSO Facebook page also states that the sheriff’s office has taken down the Go Fund Me link for donations because it stopped working.
“If we find that it is working again, we will repost,” the Facebook post stated. “Until then, donations can be dropped off at our office at any time. Unlike GoFundMe, 100% of donations sent to our office goes to the family. We will hand-deliver to the family. Thank you all!”
People and law enforcement organizations from all over the United States have been expressing their support and condolences in comments under the posts on the Panola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Dickerson, 28, is survived by his wife and two small children. He was an 8-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, and he served in the United States Army before he started working as a Panola County sheriff’s deputy.
Panola County Chief Deputy John Depresca said the deputy was shot six times with a semiautomatic rifle while he was conducting a traffic stop on FM 10 at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. The incident occurred near Carthage, according to Sgt. Jean Dark, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The suspect in the fatal shooting incident, who was later identified as Gregory Newson fled from the scene and drove to Louisiana.
The arrest report from the Shreveport Police Department stated an SPD officer spotted the GMC Yukon that Newson was in and tried to make a traffic stop. He activated his emergency lights and siren. Initially, the driver of the SUV stopped near the intersection of Pines and Westport, but then he fled south on Pines at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Yukon then wound up on Bunscombe, where he crashed and then fled on foot.
A Shreveport police K-9 was able to locate Newson and bit him, according to KSLA. He was arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail. The press release from the Panola County Sheriff’s Office stated that Newson will be extradited back to Texas.
Newson has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer. In addition, Caddo Parish in Louisiana charged Newson with aggravated flight from an officer and out-of-state fugitive.
