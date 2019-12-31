East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As we head into 2020, we are looking for rain for the first few days of the new year. An area of Low Pressure will move in from the SW during the day on Thursday, bringing with it some good, soaking rainfall to our area. The rain should begin during the day on Wednesday with increasing chances through the evening/overnight and early part of the day on Thursday. The low should move toward the NE and out of the area by Thursday afternoon, then a cold front will slide into East Texas from the NW, drying us out and bring in some cooler air to East Texas. The upcoming weekend looks wonderful with plenty of sunshine, cool mornings and mild afternoons. Another front is expected on Monday. This one is likely to move through dry, but some rain may build into the area on Tuesday of next week, but just a little bit. Rainfall totals on Wednesday and Thursday are likely to range from .25″ to 1.00″ over the northern 1/2 of East Texas (North of Hwy 79) and rainfall totals south of this boundary are likely to be from 1.00″ to 2.00″ with a few locations getting a bit more. The smaller totals will be along and near Interstate 30. Good news on the rainfall situation for East Texas as we head into the new decade. Happy New Year to all.