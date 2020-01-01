Longview child receives lifesaving bone marrow transplant from biological mother

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a great way to kick off the new year for the Ballard family.
Emi Ballard was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer that only 300 people globally have been diagnosed with. Emi was entered into the Be a Match program at the National Institutes of Health, but a donor was not found.
Emi’s family did not stop there; they went to Belize, where Emi was adopted from, and searched for family members who may be a match. It turned out that her biological mother was a perfect match.
Emi and her mom Kate have been in Maryland at the National Institutes of Health recovering from the transplant for 140 days.
On Tuesday, they returned home to find a crowd welcoming them back at the airport.
Emi’s dad Jason encourages everyone to join the Be a Match program. Even though a match wasn’t found for Emi there, it saves many lives, he added. Click here to learn more.
