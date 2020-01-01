Harrison County gas well controlled, residents allowed back home

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The gas well that had blown out near Marshall is now being controlled.
In a press conference held at ESD Station 5 near the well, which is eight miles southeast of Marshall, it was announced it is now safe for residents to go back to their homes. Mark Brandon, CEO of Tanos Exploration, explained the gas is still escaping but at a slower rate now that they have blowout preventers in place. The next step is what they call a dynamic kill on the well.
“That is we will pump heavy mud into the lateral and into the vertical section of the well and basically kill the well and eliminate all of the pressure at the surface. We will then set plugs in the well and then we will go about putting a tubing head; a production tree back on the well,” Brandon said.
Although Tanos says it is safe for residents to return home, they do ask out of an abundance of caution, that they refrain from lighting off any fireworks in celebration of New Years Eve since there is still some gas escaping from the well and there is a slight risk of ignition.
