Crims Chapel VFD working major one-vehicle wreck with injuries on FM 850

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency personnel from the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department in Rusk County are working a major one-vehicle wreck with injuries on FM 850.
According to a post on the VFD’s Facebook page, Crims Chapel fire units were dispatched out to the scene of the wreck at about 8:55 a.m. Wednesday. The wreck occurred on FM 8590 between State Highway 42 and FM 2012. The Facebook post stated that a hydraulic rescue tool was requested.
Emergency personnel at the scene requested two medical helicopters. A landing zone was set up near the scene of the wreck.
As of 9 a.m., one helicopter had landed, and the other was still en route to the landing zone.
“Please use caution and avoid this area if possible,” the Facebook post stated.
