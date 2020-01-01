Breaking down the cost of a DWI, safe alternatives to drinking and driving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Driving under the influence can cost you thousands of dollars or even a life.
In Randall County alone, there have been more than 900 DWI arrests in the last two years.
“We have had 914 DWI arrests in the last two years,” said Randall County District Attorney Robert Love.
Each of those drivers had a high price to pay.
“When you get right down to it, for one DWI arrest, you’re talking about $15,000 to $20,000 that it is costing for that one case," said Love.
Tonight, when you go out to ring in the New Year, make sure you have a safe way home.
Coconutz Bar in Amarillo has hired a Lyft and Uber driver to give their customers free rides home tonight.
The driver says on an average night in Amarillo, drivers will give about 12 rides. However, for New Year’s Eve, that number doubles.
Andrea’s Project is an organization raising awareness about the ultimate cost of driving under the influence and how just a small amount of alcohol can be damaging.
“I mean, drinking two beers, you’re probably considered buzzed,” said Tony Garcia with Andrea’s Project. Buzzed driving is drinking and driving. Even though you feel like you’re not impaired, you get hit by somebody else and it’s going to be your fault. So, I mean you’ve got to think about that before you take the wheel or before you decide to even drink if you don’t have a ride."
If you don’t think you will get into an accident, or if you are under the impression that the Panhandle is too small to be affected by drunk drivers, you are wrong.
“Andrea’s Project came about, Andrea had made a decision to her and her friends drink and drive, and unfortunately, it took her life,” said Garcia.
The average cost for a DUI is around $10,000. The average cost for a funeral is around $7,500.
We’ll leave the decision up to you.
