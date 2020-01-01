As body of fallen deputy was en route to Carthage, East Texans lined roadways

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The hearse containing the remains of fallen Panola County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Dickerson made its way to Carthage Wednesday evening.
East Texans lined the roadways to pay homage to a young man who many say gave his life to serving others in East Texas.
According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chris Dickerson’s body will be returning from Dallas to Carthage and should arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The hearse and its escort will be coming down Interstate 20 and then will take State Highway 149, passing through the towns of Tatum and Beckville before heading into Carthage.
Numerous fire departments and law enforcement officials are expected to line Highway 149 just south of exit 595 on I-20 to honor the fallen deputy.
