Man survives Tyler shooting, taken to local hospital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said one person was taken to the hospital after being shot Tuesday.
According to Tyler police, at approximately 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, the Tyler Police Department received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of South Kennedy Avenue and West Dobbs Street.
Officers arrived on scene and determined that one man had been shot. Police said his injury did not appear to be life threatening.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injury. During the investigation, it was determined that there was an exchange of gunfire between the person that was shot at the scene and at least one other person.
Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspect(s) in this case or any felony case.
