Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will warm to the mid to upper 50s and see plenty of sunshine! Overnight we will cool to the upper 30 so if you are staying out until midnight to ring in the new year, bring a jacket along! A few showers will move in on New Years Day. More rain will follow for Thursday, as temperatures warm to the mid-60s. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder along with this rain. We will dry out for Friday and the weekend as temperatures warm to the upper 50s to low 60s. For the start of next week, expect clear sunny skies and low 60s.