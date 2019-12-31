Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
Funeral arrangements made for Louisiana plane crash victims
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Funeral services are being planned for the five people from south Louisiana who died when a small plane carrying them to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed shortly after takeoff. Gretchen Vincent and her son Michael Walker Vincent will be remembered at a joint funeral service on Thursday in Lafayette. The family is requesting people wear purple and gold as a reflection of their love for LSU. Carley McCord will be remembered at a memorial service Saturday in Baton Rouge. Services for the pilot Ian Biggs will be held Saturday in Lafayette. Services for Robert Vaughn Crisp have not been announced.
WOMAN KILLED-TEEN ACCUSED
Police: 15-year-old accused of killing woman, 74; teen shot
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 15-year-old is accused of killing a 74-year-old woman in a break-in during which the woman's husband shot the teen. News outlets report that the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office identifies the woman as Angela Haymon of Baton Rouge. Deputies say she went out to check a noise in her carport about 9 p.m. Monday. Her husband heard gunfire, got his own gun and went out and exchanged gunfire with the teen, who ran and reportedly asked for help at a nearby home. He was taken to a hospital, and hospitals must report gunshot wounds.
HOMELESS SLAYINGS
Louisiana police investigate links in slayings of homeless
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana's capital city are investigating whether the slayings of three homeless people this month are related. News outlets report the most recent killing was discovered Friday when Baton Rouge investigators found Tony Williams shot to death on the porch of a vacant home near where two other homeless people had been found fatally shot two weeks earlier. The police chief said officers are investigating links between the crimes, though its not yet certain whether the homeless victims had been targeted.
AP-US-SMALL-PLANE-CRASH-LOUISIANA
Investigators: Plane in Louisiana crash intact on impact
Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed over the weekend in south Louisiana was intact when it hit the ground. Five people were killed in the Saturday plane crash. They were on their way from Lafayette to Atlanta to watch the Peach Bowl. During a news conference Monday, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg stressed that the investigation into the Saturday crash in Lafayette was still in its early days. But he offered some details of what investigators have learned so far and what they will be looking at in the weeks and months ahead.
TEXAS DEPUTY KILLED
Texas deputy fatally shot during during traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who fled after fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in East Texas early Tuesday was later arrested in Louisiana and charged with capital murder. An official with the Panola County sheriff's office says Deputy Chris Dickerson died after being shot numerous times. The 28-year-old had been with the sheriff's office for eight years. Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Newson of Shreveport was arrested about an hour later following a high speed police chase in Louisiana. Panola County is located on the Texas border with Louisiana.
SMALL PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
NTSB: Poor condition of wreckage will slow plane crash probe
Federal investigators are just beginning to probe for clues as to why a small, twin-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisiana, killing five people. National Transportation Safety Board investigators said Sunday that no distress calls were made and that much of the aircraft was consumed by fire in the crash after the plane departed Saturday from Lafayette. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said investigators would examine the aircraft's maintenance record and seek evidence from the badly charred debris. But authorities said the lack of a distress call and a flight data recorder will make finding the cause extremely challenging.
PRIESTS-MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Missionary priests help Hispanics in Mississippi Delta
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Catholic priests known as Redemptorists have spent five years expanding outreach to Hispanic residents in the Mississippi Delta. The missionaries are moving away for other assignments. They came to train lay people, priests and others to provide opportunities for worship and support. They helped establish a Hispanic ministry at Our Lady of Victory parish in Cleveland, Mississippi. They have also worked with families on immigration issues. One of the priests is moving to Canada. The others are moving to different parts of the United States.
MARATHON PETROLEUM-TAX PAYMENTS
Parish receives $10M in tax dollars from Marathon Petroleum
GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parish has received $10 million from its largest taxpayer and expects to receive another $10 million next month, as the oil company begins paying a higher tax bill. Marathon Petroleum sent the first check earlier this month to government leaders in St. John the Baptist Parish. The second check is expected in January. Marathon is expected to pay $44 million more in taxes to the parish in 2020 compared to this year. About $3 billion of its industrial tax breaks are set to expire. Changes to the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program allow localities to vote on whether to allow tax exemptions.