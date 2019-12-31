Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas agency's data shows that the state's dispensaries sold about $28 million worth of medical marijuana in the first calendar year of legal sales in the state. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reports that more than 4,200 pounds of medical marijuana was bought in the state this year, which accounts for more than $28.13 million. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that state regulators expect the industry to take off more early next year as the two remaining growing facilities begin full operations and the remaining dispensaries open. As of Friday, 14 of 32 licensed retailers had opened and two others are expected to open in the coming days.