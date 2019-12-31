Crews responding to structure fire off County Road 4101 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Henderson County.
According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, units from Noonday Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist other firefighters in the Berryville area on a house fire in the 10500 block of County Road 4104.
The Coffee City Fire Department said the building that caught fire was a 2-story brick structure. The building is being considered a total loss.
The fire department said there was no one inside the building when it caught fire and no injuries were reported. Crews are working to extinguish the remaining hot spots.
Units from Coffee City, Berryville, Frankston, Noonday, LaRue, New York, Bullard, Poyner, and Brownsboro Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
