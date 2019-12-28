Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Scattered showers and thundershowers this evening as our cold front continues to make steady pace through East Texas tonight. Skies should slowly dry out from northwest to southeast for the northern half of East Texas, but there is the possibility of another round of heavier rain tomorrow morning for the southern half of East Texas as the front makes its final push out of East Texas. A cloudy start for Sunday in the lower to middle 50s but skies are looking to clear out later in the afternoon as highs warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures cool down quick overnight into Monday, as East Texas looks to wake up in the middle 30s to start out the next work week. Mostly sunny skies for the last Monday and Tuesday of 2019 with temperatures close to seasonal norms. 2020 begins on Wednesday and while we will start out dry, there will be the chance for some afternoon and evening scattered showers. Better chances for rain will be on Thursday and the first half of Friday as our next cold front sets up to move through East Texas. Sunshine returns for the first weekend of the new year!