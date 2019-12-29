Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire in Smith County

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) -Smith County fire investigators are in Lindale after an overnight house fire was deemed suspicious.
Firefighters from Lindale and Red Springs were called to a structure fire at County Road 4108 on Sunday at 1:43 a.m., according to Jay Brooks, Fire Marshal, Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.
When firefighters arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.
Officials say they believe the home is a total loss with all the fire and smoke damage.
The home was abandoned, and there were no injuries.
Firefighters remained on scene throughout the morning to put out any hot spots.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.
This is the ninth fire in the past week being investigated by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.
