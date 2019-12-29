East Texas shelter residents seeks new beginning in new year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man is looking to a new year, and a new future, after a life-changing experience in an East Texas mission shelter.
At first glance, 41-year-old Jimmy Coulter might look intimidating, the tattoos, the earplugs. But the resident of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is a classic recovery story.
"I had a rough life before. I had a lot of problems so I started drinking and then got into drugs, I came here to get in the rehab program," Jimmy says.
Coulter is about to graduate the missions disciple program, and for him, faith and the new year means a new life.
"It just turned into a discipleship program, and I learned so much. This was the first Christmas I've actually had sober. Learning how to face my problems," he says.
The Corpus Christi native remembers what got him here six months ago.
“Started drinking a lot more. Then hanging out with people that did drugs and then I ended up doing that. It ruins somebody’s life. I’m no longer a slave to these things,” Coulter says.
But the journey has been eye-opening, and many that have come through the mission have common ground with Coulter's struggle.
Which is why he will now help others change their futures.
“I’m trying to get into discipleship as far as when I get out of here to help other people. To nurture that and help them going in the right direction so they can go on to do the same thing,” he says.
And Jimmy has reconnected with his children through the mission program and hopes to help others like himself reclaim their lives from homelessness and substance abuse.
