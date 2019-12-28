Meadowlake Senior Living resident turns 100 years old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Meadowlake Senior Living resident turned 100 years old Saturday.
Friends, family, residents and staff were on-hand to celebrate the 100th birthday of Artie Lowthorp.
“They say I’m 100,” said Artie. “I guess that’s right.”
Artie has been a Tylerite almost all her life.
“Ms. Artie is a character,” said Alyssa Brown, a nurse at Meadowlake. “She is always so happy, she’s always laughing, she cares about her neighbors.”
Her character shined bright at her birthday party, when asked about all the people surrounding her.
“I don’t know them," said Artie before laughing.
She is a former beautician and worked at a beauty shop that opened in the 1970s in the Green Acres Shopping Center.
“I’m just elated to no end,” said Artie. “I thought I was keeping it a secret, and nobody knew about it, but I didn’t keep a secret I guess; everybody in town must’ve known.”
Surrounded by four generations on her big day, you couldn’t catch her without a smile.
“She’s been a great mom. She likes to be happy and she likes to be around other people,” said Mark Lowthorp, Artie’s son. “She’s always wanting to go and do things; she likes to be active, I think that’s part of her secret to living so long.”
Artie said she lives by one rule.
“I don’t worry about tomorrow, if it’s going to happen it’s going to happen,” said Artie. “Just don’t worry about it.”
Celebrating her big day in the city she loves was a highlight, for her.
“I’ve traveled quite a bit and I’ve never seen a town I like better than Tyler,” said Artie. “Tyler is great, and the people are greater.”
Artie’s family said they feel very fortunate to have her still around and next year, the party will be even bigger.
The nursing staff at Meadowlake said it was a blessing for them to be able to be a part of such an important day.
“It’s an honor and privilege to share in special moments in our residents’ lives and not just take care of them,” said Jillian Battle, the director of nursing at Meadowlake. “We’re all one; residents, family and staff. Meadowlake is more than senior living, it’s home.”
