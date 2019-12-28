WEBXTRA: Longview’s World of Wonders finds unique way to celebrate Boxing Day

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After the holidays, a lot of East Texans are overwhelmed with boxes and more boxes.
Well, Longview’s World of Wonders came up with a fun competition involving holiday boxes that is also a good way to help the environment. All of the boxes that are brought in will be recycled.
It’s a play on Boxing Day, which is usually celebrated the day after Christmas. The public is welcome to bring in their old boxes and compete in fun activities that involve skill and creativity.
“We have a creative element, and we have a nesting element,” said Beth Swindel with Longview’s World of Wonders. “So, the creative element is where your team assembles a structure using only your boxes and duct tape. The next is the nesting portion. That is the most difficult. It is where you nest as many boxes as possible, and, of course, the person or the team with the most nested boxes wins.”
All ages are welcome to participate. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and a second round starts at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.