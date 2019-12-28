Washington St. puts streak on line vs UAPB

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The prolific CJ Elleby has averaged 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Cougars. Isaac Bonton has paired with Elleby and is maintaining an average of 11.7 points per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Dequan Morris, who is averaging 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and two steals.EFFICIENT ELLEBY: Elleby has connected on 29.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He's also converted 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.