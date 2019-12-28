TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 near Hallsville cleared, traffic will remain slow in area

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 has been cleared. Traffic will remain slow in the area for the next hour.
The backup starts near mile marker 602.
An overturned 18-wheeler is backing up traffic in Harrison County.
According to our reporter at the scene, the accident happened between FM 450 and Highway 43 in Harrison County. This is between Hallsville and Marshall. The eastbound lanes are being affected.
Traffic is reportedly backed up for several miles. Drivers will want to avoid the area until the wreck is cleared.
