Saturday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Scattered showers and cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds from the south have been breezy as well, with a few gusts reaching up to 30+ mph so be careful on those wet roadways today. More showers and storms this afternoon and evening as our next strong cold front starts to move into East Texas. Strong, gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be likely as the front moves through the area today and tonight. Skies will mostly dry out behind the front tonight, but there is the possibility of another round of heavier rain tomorrow morning for the southern half of East Texas as the front makes its final push out of East Texas. A cloudy start for Sunday in the lower to middle 50s but skies are looking to clear out later in the afternoon as highs warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures cool down quick overnight into Monday, as East Texas looks to wake up in the middle 30s to start out the next work week. Mostly sunny skies for the last Monday and Tuesday of 2019 with temperatures close to seasonal norms. 2020 begins on Wednesday and while we will start out dry, there will be the chance for some afternoon and evening scattered showers. Better chances for rain will be on Thursday and the first half of Friday as our next cold front sets up to move through East Texas. Sunshine returns for the first weekend of the new year!