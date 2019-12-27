East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Increasing cloud cover for the rest of the night tonight with just a few showers possible. Better chances for rain through the day on Saturday. A cold front is expected to move through the area during the evening/early nighttime hours bringing with it a very good chance for showers and thundershowers...even an isolated stronger storm to the central and northern sections of East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep a good portion of East Texas in a Marginal Risk during this time. This means a 5% chance for significant severe weather. Risks of strong and gusty winds along with some hail will exits in an isolated storm that develops. Any more significant weather is expected to be to our East and Northeast overnight. As always, we will monitor this for you closely. A few showers may linger over the southern portions of East Texas on Sunday morning, but clear by late morning. Partly to mostly sunny skies should occur by mid-afternoon on Sunday. Sunny and cooler on Monday. Mostly sunny on Tuesday with a chance for a few showers very late Tuesday night. Cloudy with a few showers possible on New Year’s Day and the following morning. Partly Cloudy skies are expected by next Friday.