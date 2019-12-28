Man found dead with gunshot wound in Gregg County, 1 arrested

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was arrested after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Gregg County Friday.
According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:33 am on Dec. 27, deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern at 263 Pegues Rd. in Easton.
The sheriff’s office said deputies located Larry Coleman deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies arrested the suspect Nicholas Coleman at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said Nicholas Coleman is being held in the Gregg County jail on a $500,000 bond. Judicial records indicate he is charged with murder.
