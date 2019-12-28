Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked LSU is a two-touchdown favorite to knock off fourth-ranked Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game. But the quarterback matchup is certainly tantalizing. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow leads the Tigers after a record-breaking season in Baton Rouge. Oklahoma counters with Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts, who certainly made the most of his lone season with the Sooners. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after losing his starting job at Alabama. Now he's back in the College Football Playoff while his former team is stuck at home. Burrow is also a transfer, having left Ohio State after failing to earn playing time.
HOUSTON (AP) — Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl. Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mond cut to the right to avoid a couple of defenders and outran everyone else. Tre Sterling had a shot to tackle him around the 25, but Mond ran away from his diving attempt. Both teams finished 8-5.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 off the bench and the Oklahoma City Thunder held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-102 in overtime for their fifth win in the last six games. Chris Paul added 16 points for the Thunder, 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. Terry Rozier had 26 points and Devonte Graham had 15 points and 13 assist for the Hornets. Charlotte shot 7 of 39 from the 3-point range. Charlotte's P.J. Washington missed two free throws with 1.9 seconds left.