Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Top-ranked LSU is a two-touchdown favorite to knock off fourth-ranked Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal game. But the quarterback matchup is certainly tantalizing. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow leads the Tigers after a record-breaking season in Baton Rouge. Oklahoma counters with Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts, who certainly made the most of his lone season with the Sooners. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after losing his starting job at Alabama. Now he's back in the College Football Playoff while his former team is stuck at home. Burrow is also a transfer, having left Ohio State after failing to earn playing time.