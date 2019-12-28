Former Tatum High School student, cheerleader killed in crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former student and cheerleader at Tatum High School was killed in a crash in Rusk County Friday.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Friday night at 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-2011, nine miles east of the city of Kilgore in Rusk County.
DPS said the investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Mazda M6I, Lela Justeen Burney, 19, of Tatum was traveling southeast on FM-2011. The driver lost control of the vehicle as the road curved and traveled into the south ditch where the vehicle struck a tree.
DPS said Burney was transported to Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview where she was later pronounced by Judge Tim Bryan. They said the crash remains under investigation.
A Facebook post from Tatum High School Cheer confirmed her death.
“Please lift up the family and friends of Lela Burney in your prayers! Our school and community are heartbroken over the loss of this former THS student and cheerleader! We will always love you Lela," the post read.
